Goa Exit Polls | Cong Could Emerge Single-Largest Party, Project Zee, Times Now

As poling for the 2022 Assembly elections across five states officially ends with the conclusion of the seventh phase in Uttar Pradesh, projections for the state of Goa, conducted by various agencies, have started pouring in.

According to Zee News-Designboxed exit poll survey, the Congress may be the single-largest party in the elections in the state, with it expected to win 14-19 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), meanwhile may win 13-18 seats, and the AAP could sweep one-three seats.

