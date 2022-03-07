Goa Exit Polls | Cong Could Emerge Single-Largest Party, Project Zee, Times Now
Catch the exit poll results for the Goa Assembly elections here.
As poling for the 2022 Assembly elections across five states officially ends with the conclusion of the seventh phase in Uttar Pradesh, projections for the state of Goa, conducted by various agencies, have started pouring in.
According to Zee News-Designboxed exit poll survey, the Congress may be the single-largest party in the elections in the state, with it expected to win 14-19 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), meanwhile may win 13-18 seats, and the AAP could sweep one-three seats.
The Times Now-Veto survey, meanwhile predicted that the Congress could be the single-largest party with 16 seats. The BJP and AAP could win 14 and 4 seats respectively.
Voting for Goa polls was held on Monday, 14 February, with the state witnessing a 78.94 percent voter turnout for the 40 seats across the state.
How Goa Turned Up To Vote
In North Goa, Sanquelim led the voter turnout with 88.07 percent, followed by Bicholim at 83.54 percent. In South Goa, Sanguem reported the highest voter turnout at 84.61 percent, with Priol trailing at 84.50 percent.
Some of the key candidates include BJP’s Pramod Sawant, who is contesting the election from Sanquelim Assembly constituency in North Goa.
Congress’ Digambar Kamat, who was the CM of the state from 2007 to 2012 and Elvis Gomes, former AAP state-convener and bureaucrat who quit the party to join the Congress just before the polls are also in the fray.
