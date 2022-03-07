Watch: Who Is Predicted To Win Uttar Pradesh & Punjab? We Decode 2022 Exit Polls

Exit polls of five states that went to polls in February-March 2022 have predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to retain power in Uttar Pradesh while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) could see a sweeping victory in Punjab.

The polling in five states concluded on Monday, 7 March, with the voting for the seventh and the last phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections coming to an end.

The counting of votes will be held on 10 March.