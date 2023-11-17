Chhattisgarh Elections Phase 2: Why These 5 Seats Will Be Closely Watched

The ruling Congress and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are all set to lock horns in 70 out of the total 90 Assembly constituencies that are voting in the second phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 on Friday, 17 November.

The BJP, which was grappling with a diminished presence of only 15 seats post a 15-year tenure, has seen the central leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, taking charge in the past year.

Catch LIVE updates of the Phase 2 polling in Chhattisgarh here.