Centre's Ban, Allegations Against Bhupesh Baghel: What's the Mahadev App Row?

The Mahadev betting app is among 22 softwares and websites banned by the Centre on Sunday, 5 November, following an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into their legality.

This comes in the backdrop of a political controversy surrounding Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's alleged involvement in the Mahadev app case.

In this article, we will explore what the Mahadev app is, why the Centre banned it, and what the charges are against Baghel.