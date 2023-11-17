Chhattisgarh Voting LIVE Updates: Polling To Begin for 70 Seats in Phase 2

Chhattisgarh Elections Phase 2 Voting LIVE Updates: Voting began for the second phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections on Friday, 17 November, with 70 of the total 90 seats heading to the polls.

Polling for 20 seats had been held during the first phase of the election on 7 November.

The polls will see a fierce clash between the incumbent Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as the latter will attempt to wrest power from the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led government.

Elections for all 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh are also being held on Friday. You can catch the live coverage of the MP polls here.