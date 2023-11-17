Chhattisgarh Voting LIVE Updates: Polling To Begin for 70 Seats in Phase 2

Chhattisgarh Elections Phase 2 Voting LIVE Updates: Voting began for the second phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections on Friday, 17 November, with 70 of the total 90 seats heading to the polls.
Polling for 20 seats had been held during the first phase of the election on 7 November.
The polls will see a fierce clash between the incumbent Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as the latter will attempt to wrest power from the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led government.
Elections for all 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh are also being held on Friday. You can catch the live coverage of the MP polls here.
Polling will be held from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, except in nine Naxal-affected polling booths in the Bindranawagarh constituency, where ballots will be cast from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM.
958 candidates, including 827 men, 130 women, and one transgender person, are in the fray.
The key candidates from the Congress in phase 2 of the Assembly elections are CM Bhupesh Baghel, Deputy CM TS Singh Deo, Assembly Speaker Charan Das Mahant, and eight state ministers, including Ravindra Choubey and Tamrdhwaj Sahu.
Key candidates from the BJP include Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh, MP Arun Sao, MP Gomti Sai, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly Narayan Chandel, and several former ministers.
The first phase of the polls had seen a voter turnout of 78 percent.
Opinion: Baghel's Sub-Nationalism Enough to Stop BJP's Recovery?
A fortnight back, if you asked anyone in Chhattisgarh about the results of the 2023 Assembly elections, the simple reply would have been that it would be a cakewalk for the Congress party.
Some may have even gone a step ahead and predicted up to 65 seats (out of 90) for the grand old party and up to 24 seats for the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party).
But two weeks is a long time in politics.
The BJP now seems to be giving the Congress a run for every vote. The reasons were clearly missed by most political pundits watching the Chhattisgarh polls.
Key Candidates in the Fray
Naxal-Affected Booths To See Polling From 7 AM
70 Seats Headed to Polls
