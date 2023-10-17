Chhattisgarh Polls: Can Bhupesh Baghel Become a National OBC Face for Congress?

With the Congress pushing for a nationwide caste census and increasing representation for oppressed castes, it has turned the spotlight on the OBC and Dalit leadership within the Congress, be it party president Mallikarjun Kharge (who is a Dalit) or chief ministers like Ashok Gehlot, Siddaramaiah and Bhupesh Baghel, all of whom are OBCs.

In Chhattisgarh, caste politics hasn't quite taken root due to prevailing issues like Maoism, mining, tribal rights and corruption.

However, CM Bhupesh Baghel has led a government that focusses a great deal on his own personality and background.

Can he emerge as an OBC poster-boy for the Congress?