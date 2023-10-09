Chhattisgarh Polls: Actor, Riot Victim Among BJP's Second List of 64 Candidates

A film actor, a father who lost his son to communal violence, and two former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers are among the list of candidates who will be contesting on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket in the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly elections.

The BJP released its second list of 64 candidates on Monday, 9 October, just hours after Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced the poll dates for five states, including Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Mizoram.