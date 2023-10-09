CVoter Survey: BJP To Win Rajasthan; Close Fight in MP, Chhattisgarh & Telangana

A recent survey for the upcoming five-state Assembly elections by polling agency CVoter predicted a close contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

As per predictions by the survey, released on Monday, 9 October, the BJP will register a comfortable victory in Rajasthan, whereas the Congress has a slight lead over K Chandrashekar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana.

Read on for detailed state-wise predictions: