Will 'Modi Magic' Work in South India? Elections 2024 With Faye & Aditya

With merely days to go for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, can the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sweep South India by banking on PM Narendra Modi’s charisma?

In our weekly special 'Elections 2024 with Faye and Aditya' leading up to the crucial Lok Sabha polls, Beatroot News' Faye D'Souza and The Quint's Aditya Menon, Meenakshy Sasikumar, and Varsha Sriram discuss whether or not the 'Modi magic' will work in South India.

Tune in.