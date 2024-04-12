Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Elections Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Will 'Modi Magic' Work in South India? Elections 2024 With Faye & Aditya

Will 'Modi Magic' Work in South India? Elections 2024 With Faye & Aditya

Tune in to our weekly special 'Elections 2024 with Faye and Aditya'!
The Quint
Elections
Published:

Will 'Modi Magic' Work in South India?Elections 2024 With Faye & Aditya

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Will 'Modi Magic' Work in South India?Elections 2024 With Faye &amp; Aditya</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

With merely days to go for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, can the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sweep South India by banking on PM Narendra Modi’s charisma?

In our weekly special 'Elections 2024 with Faye and Aditya' leading up to the crucial Lok Sabha polls, Beatroot News' Faye D'Souza and The Quint's Aditya Menon, Meenakshy Sasikumar, and Varsha Sriram discuss whether or not the 'Modi magic' will work in South India.

Tune in.

Also Read'Just for a Change': Will Suresh Gopi's Christian Outreach Pay Off in Thrissur?
Also Read'I Hope I Never Win': Why India's Biggest Election Loser Loves to Lose
Also ReadAIADMK-BJP Split: Which Way Will Traditional Anti-DMK Voters Sway in Tamil Nadu?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT