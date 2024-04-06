'Just for a Change': Will Suresh Gopi's Christian Outreach Pay Off in Thrissur?

"We want change here. If Suresh Gopi becomes the MP, he may get a Union Minister post. That will be a matter of pride for Thrissur," Chandran, a 60-year-old autorickshaw driver, told The Quint, pointing to a massive billboard of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) candidate in the Lok Sabha constituency.

Installed on Swaraj Round at the centre of Thrissur, the billboard – which also carried a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi – read, "A Union Minister for Thrissur is Modi's guarantee." Swaraj Round is a stretch that surrounds the Vadakkunnadhan Temple, where the well-known Thrissur Pooram is held in May annually.