AIADMK-BJP Split: Which Way Will Traditional Anti-DMK Voters Sway in Tamil Nadu?

In 2018, it was the AIADMK which rushed into an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the tumultuous period after J Jayalalithaa’s death, when the latter promised a steadying hand for the AIADMK, which was facing internal conflicts.

After contesting two elections together – 2019 Lok Sabha elections and 2021 Assembly Elections – and losing both, it was the same AIADMK which took a call to exit the alliance in September 2023, ending a five-year-long marriage with the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

Now, the friends-turned-foes are locked in a direct contest in over 15 Parliamentary seats in a charged-up political atmosphere in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

For voters like Gunasekharan, who has supported the BJP-AIADMK alliance since 2019, it's a cause of confusion.