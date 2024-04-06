AIADMK-BJP Split: Which Way Will Traditional Anti-DMK Voters Sway in Tamil Nadu?

Now, the friends-turned-foes are locked in a direct contest in over 15 Parliamentary seats in a charged-up political atmosphere in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
(Photo: Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
For nearly 37 years, 55-year-old Gunasekharan, a Coimbatore-based driver, has supported the All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). A fan of former Tamil Nadu chief ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, Gunasekharan, however, adds that over the last 1.5 years, he has been miffed with the functioning of the party.
In 2018, it was the AIADMK which rushed into an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the tumultuous period after J Jayalalithaa’s death, when the latter promised a steadying hand for the AIADMK, which was facing internal conflicts.
After contesting two elections together – 2019 Lok Sabha elections and 2021 Assembly Elections – and losing both, it was the same AIADMK which took a call to exit the alliance in September 2023, ending a five-year-long marriage with the BJP in Tamil Nadu.
Now, the friends-turned-foes are locked in a direct contest in over 15 Parliamentary seats in a charged-up political atmosphere in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
For voters like Gunasekharan, who has supported the BJP-AIADMK alliance since 2019, it's a cause of confusion.
The AIADMK’s move is likely to have a substantial impact on the dynamics of Tamil Nadu politics.
The end of the alliance was not completely unexpected. There had been trouble brewing within the alliance for some time now, with leadership constantly at odds over a range of issues – the tip of the iceberg being a purported remark by BJP state chief K Annamalai on former chief ministers CN Annadurai and Jayalalithaa last year.
Tamil Nadu-based journalist and political analyst Maalan Narayanan told The Quint that there are two types of traditional AIADMK voters – One, those who voted for the party for the sake of Jayalalithaa. Two, those who are anti-DMK.
Forty-five-year-old Ranganathan, a Brahmin by caste and an employee at a private real-estate company in Coimbatore, falls under that category. He told The Quint that has historically supported the AIADMK, not because of its ideologies or leaders, but because he is "anti-DMK."
However, not all voters felt the way Gunasekharan and Ranganathan did.
"Even if I am unhappy with the AIADMK's performance, I will continue to vote for the party. I am an anti-DMK voter. I don't want the BJP to enter south India because of their hate politics, so the AIADMK is my only option," a Chennai AIADMK supporter, who did not wish to be named, told The Quint.
Soon after the alliance broke out, both parties began to scramble to find alliance partners for the 2024 elections.
While the BJP managed to form an alliance with Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and AIADMK rebels, like TTV Dhinakaran and O Paneerselvem, which could help the party in the northern and southern parts of the state, it hopes to make inroads into western TN on its own as Annamalai himself hails from the region.
The AIADMK, meanwhile, looks to retain the western region, which has predominantly remained its bastion.
This time the BJP and the AIADMK will witness a direct contest in Chennai North, Chennai South, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Namakkal, Nilgiris (SC), Pollachi, Coimbatore, and Perambalur, Tenkasi (SC), Chidambaram (SC), Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli,, Tiruppur, Tiruvallur, Karur and Pondicherry.
Dr Arun Kumar G, a political science professor and analyst at the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), said, "Both the AIADMK and the BJP have sought to strengthen their connections within the Gounder communities, assigning key positions in both the party and government to individuals from this demographic/region."
According to Arun Kumar, caste plays a major role in deciding which way the traditional voters will swing.
Ramu Manivannan, a political analyst and former Head of Department of Politics and Public Administration, University of Madras, told The Quint:
Both the AIADMK and the BJP believed that the split of the alliance will not affect them in any way.
"The BJP has a vote share of less than 3%. They won four seats in 2021 only because of us, so how can they split our votes?" asked an AIADMK leader.
Meanwhile, when asked if the DMK will benefit from the AIADMK-BJP split, DMK MP Kanimozhi told The Quint:
Political analysts told The Quint that it would be an exaggeration that there will be a huge split in the votes polled.
Even if a split between the AIADMK and the BJP results in a division of the anti-DMK vote, the AIADMK sees gains for itself in the long run if it can reclaim its traditional vote bank, they believed.
According to Arun Kumar, the AIADMK is depending on its core vote bank, which is about 30 percent, and the “anti-incumbency” against the DMK dispensation which will aid its performance.
"The BJP will only have an advantage of vote split in constituencies in areas where there is a weak AIADMK candidate, like in Coimbatore, Chennai South, Chennai North and Chennai Central. But apart from that, I see no big change..." he said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)