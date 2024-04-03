'I Hope I Never Win': Why India's Biggest Election Loser Loves to Lose

"Every time I file my nomination, I pray to god that I should lose the elections... There's no chance I'll win an election. I'll get a heart attack if I do win one day. I don't think I can handle the shock."

Some never get tired of trying. Dr K Padmarajan, a homeopathic doctor-turned tyre repair shop owner, is one of them. Originally from Mettur in Tamil Nadu's Salem district, the 65-year-old is perhaps the only candidate who prays for his own failure in an election.