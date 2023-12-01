Congress Wave, BRS Rout in Telangana: India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll

The India Today - Axis MyIndia exit poll for Telangana has brought more upset to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), as it has given a clear mandate to the Congress with 68 seats, well above the magic figure of 60.
The exit poll has projected only 39 seats for the BRS, which had 88 seats in the Assembly in the 2018 elections.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is predicted to win six seats, three more than its existing seats, and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has been given six seats by the exit poll, one less than their current number.
Here are the estimated vote share figures:
As for the chief minister face, the exit polls estimate that 32 percent prefer K Chandrasekhar Rao, 21 percent prefer TPCC president Revanth Reddy, 22 percent prefer anyone from the Congress, and 12 percent prefer any candidate.
Exit polls, which were out on Thursday, 30 November, largely predicted a Congress comeback in Telangana.
According to exit poll projections by CVoter, the Congress is set to get 49-65 seats, BRS 38-54 seats, BJP 5-13 seats, and others (AIMIM) 5-9 seats.
The Republic TV's P-Marq and Matrize survey has predicted 58-68 seats for the Congress, 46-56 seats for the BRS, 4-9 seats for the BJP, and 5-7 seats for the AIMIM.
News24's Today's Chanakya, however, has given a clear mandate to the Congress with 71 seats. The BRS is predicted to get 33 seats, BJP 7 seats, and others (AIMIM) 8 seats.
CNN's Jan Ki Baat gave the Congress a lead over the BRS with 48-64 seats. The BRS is predicted to get 40-55 seats, BJP 7-13 seats, and AIMIM 4-7 seats.
