Congress Wave, BRS Rout in Telangana: India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll

The India Today - Axis My India exit poll for Telangana has brought more upset to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), as it has given a clear mandate to the Congress with 68 seats, well above the magic figure of 60.

The exit poll has projected only 39 seats for the BRS, which had 88 seats in the Assembly in the 2018 elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is predicted to win six seats, three more than its existing seats, and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has been given six seats by the exit poll, one less than their current number.