Madhya Pradesh Exit Polls Predict Win for BJP & CM Chouhan, Rout For Congress

Congress’ return to power in MP in 2018, after a gap of 15 years, brought a burst of confidence in the party’s cadre in the state. Even after the 2020 fiasco—of BJP returning to power— Congress leaders maintained that it is the Congress that enjoys the support of the public, as validated by the then election results. However, if the BJP does return to power this time, defeating all anti-incumbency, it will bring Congress back to a shaky ground in the state.

Moreover, if the Congress loses Madhya Pradesh, the party will also be forced to reassess its strategy, ahead of the 2024 elections, of trying to amp up its Hindutva outreach, as it did this time in the state. The Bajrang Sena, a right-wing group that was jilted with the BJP, joined hands with the Congress this time around, and the party also tried to woo temple priests—a traditional BJP vote bank—by promising them greater land rights.