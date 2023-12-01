Mizoram Assembly Elections: ECI Postpones Counting Day to 4 December

The counting of votes cast in the Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 will take place on Monday, 4 December, instead of Sunday, 3 December, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced.

"The Commission has received several representations from various quarters requesting for change in date of counting from 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday) to some other week day, on the ground that 3rd December, 2023 being Sunday a special significance for the people of Mizoram," the ECI notification dated Friday, 1 December, read.