FAQ: Should I Wear a Mask at Home? Here’s What Experts Recommend

"If you are in contact with people that you do not know whether they are infected or not, it makes sense to stay masked (even at home)," says Gagandeep Kang, Virologist, Vellore’s Christian Medical College.

“If anyone in your family has been in contact with other people who could be potentially infected and you want to be sure that they have not brought the infection home, it makes sense to wear a mask until you are sure that your family members have not been infected," she adds.

Since asymptomatic people could also be carriers, it can be difficult to know the status of the people we interact with.