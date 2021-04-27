Low Testing, Underreporting & Denial: UP’s Tryst With COVID Crisis

As the number of cases shot up in Lucknow from 935 on 1 April to 5,511 on 18 April, there had also been complaints of COVID-19 testing being stopped at multiple private labs initially. This despite the fact that the chief minister had directed for the tests to be ramped up across the state.

When The Quint spoke to eight branches of SRL and Lal Path Lab in Lucknow to investigate into the claims of tests not being done, the labs stated that they had received orders from the top brass to not conduct any tests.

However, Lucknow’s Chief Medical Officer denied such allegations claiming that private labs had conducted 35 percent of the tests carried out in the city.

But later on 21 April as more such allegations came up from Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar as well, the UP government said that “vested interests” were trying to spread rumours, whille adding that no district administration could stop private laboratories from testing.

Certain testing centres in Noida were reported to have added more hurdles for tests by making local ID cards mandatory for COVID tests. As a result, the urban migrant working population found it difficult to get tested.