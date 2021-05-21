Impossible to Implement: SC Stays HC Directions on UP COVID Issues

Considering a suo moto case to tackle COVID-19 issues amid the horrific nationwide second wave, the Allahabad High Court had on Monday, 17 May, passed a slew of directions regarding providing ambulances with ICU facilities in all villages, making oxygen beds available in all nursing homes, and upgradation of medical college hospitals in the state on an urgent and in a time-bound manner.

The Supreme Court (SC) also appointed Senior Advocate Nidhesh Gupta as Amicus Curiae in the case.

However, on the state’s request for a transfer of all COVID-19 related matters pending before the High Court to a bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjay Yadav, the SC said that it was the prerogative of the Chief Justice himself.



"We cannot demoralise the high courts. We have balanced our order," the Court said.

The Supreme Court will further take up the matter next on 14 July.