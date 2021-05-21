Kaafi Real: With Failing Health Infra, UP Ready for 3rd COVID Wave

Amid the second wave of COVID-19, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, 16 May, had said that the state government is getting ready to tackle the possible third wave of the virus, alluding that it has the second wave under control.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the Allahabad High Court had pulled up the UP government for its mismanagement of the crisis, and noted that “one can guess where we are leading people of this state to, ie third wave of the pandemic."

The UP government was castigated for insufficient medical infrastructure in rural areas and smaller cities, which lacked life-saving drugs and other essential healthcare facilities.