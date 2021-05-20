Not 1621, Only 3 Poll Deaths From COVID, Says UP; Teachers Protest

While a horrific second wave of COVID-19 had already started battering the country in April, the densely populated state of Uttar Pradesh was busy holding panchayat polls.

Not only were they holding them, visuals emerging from the state suggested a terrifying disregard for COVID-19 protocols while the polls were underway. Disturbing reports of COVID-deaths among government-school teachers posted on election duty also emerged from various districts.

However, now the UP government has come forward to state that only three teachers died due to COVID during the polls.

The state government minister Satish Dwivedi is reported to have said that three teachers died in election duty. Other teachers who died, had fallen victim to COVID-19 like others.