States Reported No Deaths Due to Oxygen Crisis During 2nd Wave: Govt

Thus, the ministry claimed that a “dynamic and transparent framework” was prepared in this regard, in consultation with states and all relevant stakeholders.

The government also said that the active caseload of the states/UT was the primary determinant of oxygen allocation. However, as per MoHFW, “other factors such as case doubling rate, available medical infrastructure, etc. were also given due consideration”.



“Further, the allocation was kept dynamic as per the changing pandemic load. The first allocation order was issued on 15 April 2021 and revised from time to time, based on the trends of active cases and supply position. A total allocation of 10,250 MT has been done to 26 high burden states as on 28 May 2021.”