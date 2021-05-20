Killed by COVID or Govt Apathy? Lack of PHCs & Oxygen in Rural UP

... says 42-year-old Anju Varma, who lost her husband Sheeshpal to COVID-19 on 7 May. A resident of Amehra Adipur village in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, Varma told The Quint that her village has no testing facilities and no vaccination plans in sight.

There are no primary care centres either and patients have to be taken to nearest private hospitals in Meerut city.

Around 14 mm from Amehra Adipur, in another Meerut village of Gagol, a family is mourning the loss of 38-year-old Nawab Singh. Nawab's father Sukhbir Singh said that while he lost his son to COVID-19, for the longest time, they dismissed it as 'dry cough'.