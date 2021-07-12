Third COVID Wave is Imminent: IMA Warns Govts Against Letting Guard Down

Further, the IMA states that the experience of the last one-and-half-years of the war with the virus and emerging evidence makes it obvious that vaccinating maximum possible population and strict adoption of COVID appropriate behaviour can mitigate the impact of the third wave.

“However, it is painful to note that in this crucial time every one needs to work for the mitigation of the third wave,” writes the IMA, pointing out that “in many parts of the country both government and public are complacent and engaged in mass gatherings without following COVID protocols”.