Panel to Probe Death of Telangana COVID Warrior Who Got Vaccinated

A committee will look into the death of a 42-year-old healthcare worker, who was administered a COVID-19 vaccine, in Telangana’s Nirmal district. The deceased reportedly developed chest pain and was brought dead to Nirmal District Hospital at around 5:30 am on Wednesday, 20 January, said health officials.

The health worker was administered the vaccine on Tuesday in Kuntala Primary Healthcare Centre, Nirmal District.

However, the Director of Public Health (DPH) G Srinivasa Rao, through a press release said that preliminary findings revealed that the death is unrelated to the vaccination.