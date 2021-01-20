Missed Enthusiasm: Why Are Healthcare Workers Vaccine Hesitant?  

Despite the excitement over the COVID vaccination drive on 16 January, hesitancy among healthcare workers, a lack of coordination and technical problems with the Co-WIN app meant government targets were not met.

Three days since the drive began, only about 50 people were given shots per session which is half of the expected 100, as per data by the Union Health Ministry.

Many health workers, who had volunteered and received an SMS verification with details on where and when to come for their dose, did not turn up. This reporter spoke to resident doctors and frontline workers in Mumbai from hospitals like Sion, KEM, Bhabha, JJ, Cooper and Nair who were unaware of the process and who are getting vaccinated.