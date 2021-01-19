No Serious Adverse Effect Reported Yet: Govt on COVID Vaccination

The Union Health Ministry, in a press briefing on Tuesday, 19 January, attempted to reassure the public that the two COVID-19 vaccines available in India were safe.
Further, according to ANI, the health ministry said that 0.18 percent adverse events occurred following immunisation and 0.002 percent of people were hospitalised following immunisation, so far.
The health ministry, in its press briefing, also informed that 4,54,049 people have been vaccinated so far.
The active COVID-19 case number in India, according to the health ministry, stands at around 2 lakh. Further, the ministry said “the number is declining.”
“Daily number of COVID-19 deaths is less than 140 after eight months,” said the health ministry.
The COVID-19 vaccination kicked off on Saturday, 16 January, with the first official shot given to a sanitation worker at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.
