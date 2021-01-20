Vaccine Diplomacy: India Begins Supply to Neighbouring Countries

The Ministry of External Affairs said the supply will be made ensuring there are adequate stocks to meet domestic requirements, and added, “India will continue to supply COVID-19 vaccines to partner countries over the coming weeks and months in a phased manner.”

The MEA said prior to the delivery of vaccines, a training programme, covering administrative and operational aspects, is being conducted for immunisation managers, cold chain officers, communication officers and data managers of the recipient countries, both at national and provincial levels.