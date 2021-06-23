1 Day Wonder? India’s Vaccination Spike on Yoga Day & a Dip After

India’s vaccination numbers fell to 54.22 lakh on Tuesday, 22 June, after the country nearly trebled its daily vaccination rate with a record 90.86 lakh vaccination doses administered on International Yoga Day on 21 June.

India’s new vaccination policy, allowing states to administer free vaccines that were earlier reserved for those above 45 years of age, came into force on Monday for those between 18 to 44 years.

Congratulating those who took the vaccine and the “front-line warriors”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted on Monday, “Today’s record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight COVID-19…Well done India!”