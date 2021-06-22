Raghav’s Take: 8.5 Mn Jabs on Yoga Day, But Can Govt Keep It Up?

Because five BJP-ruled states had slowed down their vaccination programs for a week, thereby hoarding doses which were then administered in “campaign mode” on 21 June to rig up the numbers for a “world record.”

Carping critics could haul the government for “moral hazard,” as the planned slowdown meant that hundreds of thousands of deserving people were deliberately denied the vaccine for a few days, exposing them to illness and death.

Be that as it may, I guess the government plumped for a “dramatic demonstration effect” to snap out of a struggling effort.

To that extent, this could energise the sluggish vaccination drive, provided we have enough vaccines.