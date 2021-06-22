China Administers 1 Billion Vaccine Doses: How Effective Are They?

Last weekend, China reached a milestone of having administered more than one billion doses of its homegrown COVID-19 vaccines, the majority of which were developed by local companies Sinovac and Sinopharm.
What’s more, hundreds of millions of doses of these vaccines have been shipped to more than 80 countries worldwide.
What type of vaccine are they?
Both are inactivated virus vaccines. This means they’re made from viral particles produced in a lab, which are then inactivated so they can’t infect you with COVID-19. Many other vaccines use similar platforms, including injectable polio, Hepatitis A and flu vaccines.
Both companies use similar technology, and the vaccines are mixed with an adjuvant, which is a substance added to vaccines to stimulate a stronger immune response.
Are they safe?
Once vaccines are approved and being used in large populations, they’re continuously monitored for very rare side effects. have been identified amid Sinovac’s rollout in China, Brazil, Indonesia and Chile.
In saying that, there were very low numbers of adverse events identified overall, which would suggest substantial under-reporting.
In a population of that size, we’d expect to see a larger number of illnesses and deaths recorded in the few weeks after vaccination just by coincidence alone, even if not causally related to the vaccine.
Only reported mostly mild adverse events following 1.1 million doses of Sinopharm in China, much lower than usual rates of .
What was their efficacy in clinical trials?
How effective are they in the real world?
For example, Seychelles has of its population, mostly with Sinopharm and the remainder with AstraZeneca.
Seychelles has recently experienced a surge in cases, which suggests the . The exact threshold for this is unknown but is influenced by variants in circulation, the number of people vaccinated, and the effectiveness of the vaccines.
Detailed epidemiological studies are required to investigate this but news reports suggest .
However, there’s no data publicly available to determine whether this mix and match schedule is safe and produces a protective immune response.
In Mongolia, the rapid vaccine rollout of four different vaccines, including Sinopharm, suggests initial good effectiveness but a recent increase in cases suggests short-term protection only, and perhaps little effect on transmission.
Chile has also achieved high vaccine coverage, mostly with Sinovac. Around 75% of the adult population , and 58% two doses.
Despite this, a current surge in infections and consistent high numbers of deaths has prompted a across the capital, Santiago. The spread may be related to the more transmissible Gamma variant, which first emerged in Brazil.
Both vaccines are effective against severe COVID-19.
As for any vaccine, we also need to understand how effective these vaccines are in older people, adolescents, pregnant women and immunocompromised groups, and how long protection lasts.
We need as many vaccines as possible to tackle the pandemic. But now these vaccines are in widespread use and will be further distributed by , a global alliance which provides vaccine doses to low-and middle-income nations, it’s essential the safety and effectiveness of all vaccines continues to be closely monitored.
Published: 22 Jun 2021,03:41 PM IST