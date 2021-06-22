No, India Isn’t Only Country to Vaccinate Over 80 Lakh in a Day

On Tuesday, 22 June, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan and several other Union ministers celebrated India’s highest single-day vaccination numbers and wrote that it was the “highest ever single-day coverage across the world.”

However, the claim is inaccurate. As per the data released by the Chinese government and media reports, China has stepped up its vaccination drive and has vaccinated nearly two crore people in a single day, on multiple occasions.