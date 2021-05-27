Must Be Probed, Significant Effect Unlikely: Govt on Doses Mix-Up

In Uttar Pradesh's Siddhartha Nagar, 20 residents of a village district were allegedly administered a different vaccine for the second dose. Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Sandeep Chaudhary said that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.
He added, “Our protocol is clear that both doses given should be of the same vaccine. This matter should be investigated. However, he added, even if this has happened it should not be a cause of concern.”
The Government of India announced on Thursday, 27 May, that a steady decline in new COVID-19 cases was recorded in India for the last 20 days. It was added that 24 states have reported a decline in active cases since the last week.
The Narendra Modi government further said that while COVID testing increased manifold, a steady decline in weekly COVID-19 positivity rate was observed since the last three weeks.
The Ministry of Health also announced that overall recoveries are now exceeding the number of cases being reported on a daily basis and added that highest single day tests (over 22 lakh tests) were conducted in India on Wednesday, 26 May.
NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul said, “It's reassuring that we are on the downswing of the second wave, and it will be sustained if restrictions open up systematically as the time comes.”
“Poor record-keeping”, “lack of widespread testing” and “India grossly understating the true state of the pandemic” are some of the damning observations on the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India made in a New York Times article, which estimates India’s death toll to be much higher than official figures.
According to a conservative estimate, the number of deaths is two times higher than that of the official figures. The estimate points towards 6 lakh deaths against the officially reported 3 lakh fatalities.
The Indian government however has dismissed The New York Times report and called it “completely baseless and false”. They further said that the report is, “not backed by any evidence and based on distorted estimates”.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)
