Sputnik Makers to Give Delhi Shots, Talks on to Fix Quantity: CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, 26 May, said that the makers of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine will supply the doses to Delhi and talks were underway on the quantity to be provided.
"Talks with the makers of Sputnik V are on. They will give us the vaccine, but the quantity is yet to be decided. Our officials met the representatives of the vaccine manufacturers on Tuesday too," the Delhi CM was quoted as saying at the launch of Delhi's first drive-through vaccination centre in Dwarka.
This came soon after Kejriwal said that vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna had both refused to sell their jabs directly to the Delhi government. "We've spoken to Pfizer and Moderna for vaccines and both have refused to sell vaccines directly to us. They have said that they will deal with the Government of India alone," he was quoted as saying.
Like other states and Union territories, Delhi has been reeling under an acute shortage of vaccines to inoculate people amid the devastating second wave of COVID-19.
(With inputs from PTI.)
