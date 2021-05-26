In ‘Ram Bharose’ UP, Will Yogi Govt Accept the COVID Reality?

Video Editor: Ashutosh Bhardwaj

Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, that had promised to transform the state into a ‘Ram Rajya’, has been pulled up by the Allahabad High Court over its mishandling of the COVID crisis. Ironically, the High Court in its ruling termed the state’s system to be Ram bharose (at God’s mercy).

On 17 May, the High Court Bench comprising Justice Siddhartha Varma and Justice Ajit Kumar were hearing a plea demanding better facilities for COVID patients in the state when they made the harsh remarks on the COVID mismanagement in UP.

They mentioned about a specific incident from Meerut, in which one Santosh Kumar died in an isolation ward of a hospital. His body was disposed of as unidentified because the hospital failed to locate his file.