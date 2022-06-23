Mumbai Sees 50% Surge in Daily COVID-19 Cases; Union Health Min Holds Meet

Maharashtra reported 5,218 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours with Mumbai accounting for nearly half of the infections.
(Photo: PTI)
Mumbai on Thursday, 23 June, recorded 2,479 new COVID-19 cases and one death due to the infection in the last 24 hours, marking a 50 percent increase in cases as compared to the day before.
The city had recorded 1,648 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Delhi reported a total of 1,934 fresh COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours with a positivity rate of 8.10 percent. Active cases in the national capital stand at 5,755.
Of the total 9,496 hospital beds reserved for COVID-19 patients, only 265 beds are occupied. A total of 88 COVID-19 patients are admitted in ICU and 70 are on oxygen support, as per the Delhi State Health Bulletin.
Meanwhile, amidst the rising COVID-19 infections, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a review meeting with the key experts and officials on Thursday.
He added, "As there is adequate vaccine doses available, let there be no vaccine wastage while focusing on accelerating vaccination among the eligible and vulnerable groups.”
He also directed the officials to focus on surveillance and on Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) to scan for any possible mutation of the infection. Further, he directed to monitor hospitalisations due to COVID-19.