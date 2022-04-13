New Delhi Records 299 COVID-19 Cases, Up by Nearly 50% Since Tuesday

New Delhi reported 299 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero deaths in the past 24 hours on Wednesday, 13 April, a nearly 50 percent rise since Tuesday, when the capital registered 202 cases.

As per the Delhi State Health Bulletin, active cases in the national capital stand at 841 with positivity rate at 2.49 percent. A total of 173 patients recovered from the infection.

Out of 9,745 COVID-19 beds in hospitals, only 43 are occupied. Of these, 32 are occupied by suspected COVID-19 patients, while 11 are confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of these, five are in the intensive care units and five are on oxygen support.