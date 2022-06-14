COVID-19: Delhi Reports 82% More Cases Than Yesterday, Cases Jump 54% in Mumbai

Representational image.
(Photo: iStock)
However, the positivity rate fell from 7.06 percent on Monday to 6.50 percent on Tuesday, as the number of tests performed per day increased from 8,700 to almost 17,000 in a single day.
500 persons have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, according to the health advisory, bringing the total active cases to 3,177.
There have been 18,85,130 persons who have recovered from the sickness thus far. After 1,118 cases were recorded on Tuesday, the total number of cases was 19,14,530.
614 new COVID cases were reported in Delhi on Monday, with 495 people recovering from the condition. However, no instance of COVID-related death was reported.
According to the BMC bulletin, Mumbai reported 1,724 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up from 600 on Monday, and two deaths due to the virus.
With this, the total number of infections in Mumbai has risen to 10,83,589, and the COVID-19 death toll has risen to 19,575.
There had been 1,118 cases in the financial capital the day before, but no deaths were reported.
Mumbai reported COVID-19 cases in the four digits for the eighth day in a row on Tuesday. The virus had previously claimed the lives of two people in Mumbai on 12 June.
The total number of samples analysed in Mumbai has now reached 1,73,11,008, according to the bulletin. A total of 9,600 tests were performed the day prior.
There are 1,649 asymptomatic patients among the 1,724 new cases, while 75 symptomatic patients have been admitted to hospitals. Five of the patients are on oxygen assistance
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated on Monday that the pandemic is not yet over and emphasised the importance of observing COVID-appropriate behaviour.
The health minister urged states and union territories to maintain and strengthen surveillance, with a particular emphasis on genome sequencing to uncover novel variants across the country.
