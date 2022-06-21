India Records 9,923 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 17 Deaths in the Past 24 Hours

The active cases comprise 0.18 percent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.61 percent, the ministry said.

An increase of 2,613 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.55 percent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.67 percent, the ministry said.