Bill Gates Tests Positive for COVID, Says 'Fortunate to Be Vaccinated, Boosted'

Earlier in May, Gates had warned that the COVID pandemic was far from over, with the worst remaining yet to unfold. Stressing the need for increasing global surveillance, the Microsoft founder and philanthropist warned of the likelihood of an even more fatal and transmissive variant of the coronavirus.

Gates stated that even though he did not want to sound gloomy, the risk of a more virulent variant was more than 5 percent.

"We're still at risk of this pandemic generating a variant that would be even more transmissive and even more fatal," he was quoted as saying.

"It's not likely, I don't want to be a voice of doom and gloom, but it's way above a 5 percent risk that this pandemic, we haven't even seen the worst of it," he had added.