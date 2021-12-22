'We're Entering the Worst Part of Pandemic': Bill Gates Shares Omicron Concerns

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Tuesday, 21 December, warned that the newly-emerged Omicron COVID-19 variant needs to be taken seriously, as it might result in the worst surge the world has seen so far due to its high transmissibility.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Bill Gates)
"Omicron is spreading faster than any virus in history. It will soon be in every country in the world," Gates said in a long Twitter thread.
"Just when it seemed like life would return to normal, we could be entering the worst part of the pandemic. Omicron will hit home for all of us. Close friends of mine now have it, and I’ve canceled most of my holiday plans," the business magnate said.
Gates stated that wearing masks, avoiding indoor gatherings, getting vaccinated and boosters, would help protect all from the infection.
"In the meantime, we all have to look out for each other, especially the most vulnerable, whether they live down the street or in another country. That means wearing masks, avoiding big indoor gatherings, and getting vaccinated. Getting a booster gives the best protection."
"If there’s good news here, it’s that Omicron moves so quickly that once it becomes dominant in a country, the wave there should last less than 3 months. Those few months could be bad, but I still believe if we take the right steps, the pandemic can be over in 2022," he noted towards the end of the thread,.
"I know it’s frustrating to go into another holiday season with COVID looming over us. But it won’t be like this forever. Someday the pandemic will end, and the better we look after each other, the sooner that time will come," Gates added.
