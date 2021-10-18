Bill Gates' Daughter Jennifer Marries Nayel Nassar; Here's What She Wore

Bill and Melinda Gates' daughter Jennifer with husband Nayel Nassar.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Jennifer Katherine Gates, the eldest daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates, tied the knot with Nayel Nassar at her Winchester home. Nassar is an Egyptian American professional equestrian. Jennifer wore a custom embroidered Vera Wang gown and accessorised it with Aquazzura heels and a pair of studs.
The bride was flanked by nine bridesmaids dressed in evergreen, according to Daily Mail.
The groom, Nayel, wore a black tuxedo with a white shirt and a bow tie. Bill Gates wore a dark suit while Melinda attended the ceremony in a purple gown.
Daily Mail reported that some celebrities and politicians were part of Saturday's guest list including Michael Bloomberg's daughter Georgina Bloomberg. The famous Marcy Blum, who has earlier had LeBron James and Billy Joel as clients, planned the wedding.
According to the publication, Jennifer and Nayel had earlier gotten married in a private Muslim ceremony at the same location. Jennifer had posted a picture with her partner Nayel in May with the caption, "I can hardly wait to marry you!"
Nayal had wished Jennifer on her 25th birthday, "Happy 25th birthday to my better half, can’t wait to see what the next quarter century has in store for you my love."
This was the first time Bill Gates and Melinda Gates were spotted together since they announced their separation in August after almost 27 years of marriage.
