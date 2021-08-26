Kerala Reports More Than 1 Lakh Active COVID Cases: Union Health Secy

Kerala has more than 1 lakh active cases, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday, 26 August, pointed out. He also added that 58% of the 46,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in India in the last 24 hours are from Kerala.

The number of COVID cases in Kerala jumped nearly 30 percent between Tuesday and Wednesday, setting a new high for the state and with the state government flagging the same as an 'Onam spike'.



“Rest of the states are still showing a declining trend,” the health secretary added.