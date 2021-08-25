COVID-19: Kerala Reports New High; 31,445 New Cases, 215 Deaths in 24 Hours

Vijayan, of late, has not met the media and he interacts through daily COVID statements only.



Satheesan said that they have been observing the COVID situation which is not good and the CM has turned to be a mute spectator.



"Just look into the figures and COVID is raging. Kerala leads the country in all indicators. We demand that the present expert committee which is taking care of the COVID affairs be reconstituted as it has failed miserably. Does anyone know that the minutes of the expert committee from July this year is not being given out? Data regarding COVID is being kept under the carpet and till now about 13,000 COVID deaths have been declared as natural deaths. Everything is in a mess in Kerala," he alleged.



Satheesan said they have no intention to politicise this issue and all they want is that the suffering of the people should end like it has happened in other states.