'Hit by COVID, Vendors of Kashmir's Floating Market Are Keeping Tradition Alive'

A glimpse of Srinagar's floating market at the Dal Lake.
(Photo: Arnica Kala/The Quint)
It was March when I visited Srinagar's famous floating market at the Dal Lake, right before cases began to rise and the second wave was upon us. The sight upon arriving was one I had never seen before – the chirping of birds, fresh air, boats in the water, and the noise of vegetable sellers in the market. It made the market look beautiful and attractive. Warm and loving vendors treated me kindly, a cherry on the cake of a near-perfect morning.
Amid calls of “Taaze taaze sabzi, walev yapear” (Loosely: Buy fresh vegetables here), boats remained lined up with all kinds of local vegetables that grow in the Floating Garden of Dal Lake, which is a natural wetland. The serene view of Dal Lake was a thing to behold, but I could not help but wonder how vendors were sustaining the market amid pandemic.
The lockdown brought new challenges for survival.
While the market stays 'afloat' throughout the year, irrespective of the situation, the lockdown brought new challenges for survival.
For many vegetable sellers, the market is a link to their family's past. Some say the market is over 400 years old!
They supply these vegetables all over Srinagar and around some districts like Anantnag and Ganderbal.
Now however, drainage problems in the adjacent areas diverts pollutants into the lake, thereby polluting the water. This has added to vendors' misery, who are still adapting to COVID restrictions in the state. The situation is somewhat same currently.
This market opens in the wee hours of the morning, around 5 am, when most of the city is asleep. It stays open for over an hour or two. People living around Dal Lake line up their boats around a spot at the Kankachi Mohalla to sell the vegetables, flowers et al. The market has witnessed this practice for centuries.
Earlier, the only access to this market was through boats or shikaras, but now, after local efforts, small footbridges were constructed. Nisar Ahmed, a local says that unlike locals, the government of Kashmir is not interested in developing the market.
A tourist present at the market, Daksh, told me that this was his first visit here. According to him, he had never seen this kind of market anywhere else in India before.
A tourist spot for many and source of livelihood for hundreds, why doesn't this gem in Srinagar get more attention from the government?
