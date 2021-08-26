Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, 'How Are You?' Is a Difficult Question

The question is almost always used as a courtesy without much intent for the knowledge or the patience to hear the response. People need to learn to articulate and rationalise the response to “how are you?” beyond just the one-line response of “I am …”

It is only when we begin to dig deeper into the rationality of our being or ‘am-ness’ that we are faced with reality. While trying to survive the pandemic, we thank ourselves that we didn’t lose anyone, and thank the fact that this could have been worse, but wasn’t.

As philosophers, we think we should stop asking people, how are you? For many of us, this question brings back baggage — baggage of loss, memories unfulfilled hopes, and above all, finitude. The world, though it has endless opportunities and hopes in our imagination, is one that is contained, in reality, by boundaries and limitations.