'Centre's Silence Criminal': Why TN's Billion-Dose Vaccine Facility is Idle

Former employees told The Quint that production can commence within three months, if all the clearances are given. Senior health officials, working closely with the TN government, said that there is no dearth of skilled staff in the state. An animal house, meant to do trials, is not being utilised, said a former employee.



“Right now, we are all not worried about the costs but more so about the availability of vaccines. The government should create a mechanism by which they can rope in Bharat Biotech to help set up the equipment specific for the production of these vaccines and a royalty fee can even be paid for each vaccine. Or the government can just rope in a few scientists who can do the diagnosis and set up everything that is necessary in a matter of one to two months,” said Dr. P Kuzhandaisamy, former Public health director of Tamil Nadu.