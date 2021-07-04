TMC Leader Seen Administering COVID Vaccine, Faces Flak From BJP

The Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal government has received flak after a video showing a Trinamool councillor administering a vaccine began doing the rounds on social media.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders slammed the Trinamool councillor Tabassum Ara for vaccinating a person, despite having no prior medical experience.

The video shows Ara at the vaccine camp in Asansol, about 210 km from state capital Kolkata, getting a vaccine injection by a nurse, as a woman sitting on a chair next to her awaits her dose. The video then shows the councillor giving the shot to the woman.

Initially, Ara claimed she had done a nursing course in school, and then denied that she had actually administered the shot.