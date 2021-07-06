FAQ: What Are E-Vaccine Vouchers? Who Can Avail Them?

The Indian government has asked National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) to launch a platform for electronic vaccine vouchers.

The new system will allow a person who can pay for COVID-19 vaccines to help others get inoculated at private hospitals through electronic vaccine vouchers.

"To promote the spirit of 'Lok Kalyan', use of non-transferable electronic vouchers which can be redeemed at private vaccination centres will be encouraged. This would enable people to financially support vaccination of economically weaker sections (EWS) at private vaccination centres,” read the revised guidelines issued by the government.

Here's everything we know so far about the e-vouchers: