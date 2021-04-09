4 Dead, Several Injured After Fire at COVID-19 Hospital in Nagpur

A fire broke out at a private COVID-19 hospital in Maharashtra’s Nagpur on Friday, 9 April, leaving four people dead and several injured, reported PTI.
Three bodies have so far been taken to the Government Medical College & Hospital (GMC), ANI reported, quoting Dr Avinash Gawande, Medical Superintendent at Nagpur GMC.
In an incident in March, several people died after a fire broke out at Sunrise Hospital in Dreams Mall in Mumbai’s Bhandup area, where several COVID patients were being treated.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
